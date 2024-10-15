Porch Preview: Oklahoma City Baseball Club To Unveil New Name At October 26 Celebration

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will unveil its new name and branding during a celebration on October 26 at Bricktown Ballpark, featuring entertainment, a drone show, a mural by local artist, and more.

The Oklahoma City baseball club is gearing up for a name change, with a celebration set for October 26 to unveil its new identity.

The upcoming reveal was discussed at the Bricktown Ballpark.

President and General Manager Michael Byrnes said the name change will not affect the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will remain in place through 2030.

“We have this great relationship with the Los Angeles Dodgers… and the players themselves don’t change,” Byrnes said.

The team played the 2024 season as the OKC Baseball Club, using the interim year to prepare for the reveal.

“This is a name that you believe is going to stick. We’re going to use this for a long time to come as the plan,” Byrnes said.

The new branding has been developing for some time, with input from focus groups over the past two years.

The event will feature a complete overhaul, including a new name, logos, uniforms, and colors.

The October 26 celebration will kick off at 5 p.m. in Mickey Mantle Plaza with inflatable games and an obstacle course. At 7 p.m., attendees will be invited into the ballpark for the official branding presentation, accompanied by a video that will bring the new identity to life.

Following the reveal, a drone show will be depicting the new logos in the sky, capped off by a fireworks display.

A local artist, Barrett Tar, will also create a 20-foot by 20-foot mural incorporating the new logos, which will greet fans as they enter the ballpark next season.

Byrnes said there will also be merchandise available to fans on the day of the event.

“Our marketing team is already excited about… a lot of variety and different marks and different ways to bring the identity to life,” Byrnes said.