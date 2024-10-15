Man Arrested For Fatal NW Oklahoma City Shooting To Appear In Court Tuesday

A man charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm is set to appear in front of an Oklahoma County judge for his preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

By: News 9

Mario Mason is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Randy Mills in an apartment near Northwest 10th and Macarthur Boulevard in May 2024.

According to police, Mills suffered a gunshot wound to the chest after being chased down in the area.

Mason fled the scene and was taken into custody several days later.

He is set to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m.

