Cleveland County Sheriff To Address Budget Board Amid Criticism And Layoffs Tuesday

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason is set to address the budget board today amid criticism following layoffs and ongoing financial disputes, as his office faces a state audit and allegations of overspending.

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason is scheduled to appear before the budget board today following significant department layoffs.

The sheriff recently cut 24 positions to save over $1 million, a decision that has sparked major criticism.

During the meeting, Sheriff Amason could request additional funding from county commissioners.

This would not be the first time he has done so, as his office grapples with ongoing financial challenges.

The budget dispute has been contentious since February, with allegations that Sheriff Amason overspent his fiscal year 2024 budget.

Amason has claimed that his office is underfunded, pointing to rising operational costs and staffing issues at the county jail as contributing factors to the financial strain.

While county commissioners have previously intervened to provide emergency funding, persistent budget shortfalls have led to a state audit clarifying the sheriff's financial management.

Rod Cleveland, a Cleveland County Commissioner, said he has a budget that needs to be followed.

"He has revenue of almost $20 million, and that's what he has to work with," Cleveland said.

Sheriff Amason said that that is not money the county can depend on.

"What we have to depend on is this $14 million that we've been given," Amason said.

Commissioners allege that the sheriff overspent his 2023-2024 budget by more than $4 million.

The sheriff's office is under scrutiny as part of a state audit.

Although half of the audit has been released, it did not draw any conclusions. The remaining findings are expected to be available within the next 30 days.

A nearly $20 million budget has been approved for the fiscal year 2025.

The budget board meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Cleveland County Courthouse.