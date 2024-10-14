Crews Battle House Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City firefighters are investigating a house fire that resulted in one person escaping, but a cat died. Overloaded electrical outlets were found at the fire's origin.

Monday, October 14th 2024, 11:52 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma City Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early afternoon house fire near I-44 and Penn on Monday.

Firefighters say one person and a dog were able to escape but a cat died in the fire. Crews said while the cause is still under investigation there were several overloaded electrical outlets where the fire started.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 14th, 2024

October 15th, 2024

October 15th, 2024

October 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 16th, 2024

October 16th, 2024

October 16th, 2024

October 15th, 2024