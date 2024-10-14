Crews Battle House Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Monday, October 14th 2024, 11:52 am
Oklahoma City Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early afternoon house fire near I-44 and Penn on Monday.
Firefighters say one person and a dog were able to escape but a cat died in the fire. Crews said while the cause is still under investigation there were several overloaded electrical outlets where the fire started.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
