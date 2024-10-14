Crews Battle House Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City firefighters are investigating a house fire that resulted in one person escaping, but a cat died. Overloaded electrical outlets were found at the fire's origin.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Firefighters are investigating the cause of an early afternoon house fire near I-44 and Penn on Monday.

Firefighters say one person and a dog were able to escape but a cat died in the fire. Crews said while the cause is still under investigation there were several overloaded electrical outlets where the fire started.

