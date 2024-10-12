Broken Arrow Holds Off Edmond Santa Fe for 27-17 Victory

Broken Arrow secured a hard-fought 27-17 win over Edmond Santa Fe on Friday night, holding off a late push from the Wolves.

Friday, October 11th 2024, 11:07 pm

By: News 9


Edmond Santa Fe struck first, as Arizona State commit Demarius Robinson tiptoed along the sideline for a touchdown, giving the Wolves an early lead. However, Broken Arrow responded and built a 17-point advantage heading into the third quarter.

Santa Fe fought back, with quarterback Kason Delgado connecting with Maliki Davis for a touchdown, trimming the deficit to 10 points. But in the fourth quarter, the Wolves' comeback attempt fell short when Delgado couldn’t convert on a crucial 4th down in scoring range.

Broken Arrow’s defense held strong, securing the 27-17 victory.
