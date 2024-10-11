Former Oklahoma City Councilman Larry McAtee Dies At 87

Former Councilman Larry McAtee, who served Ward 3 of Oklahoma City for two decades, died at 87.

McAtee, who held office from 2001 to 2021, was the second longest-serving councilperson in the city’s history.

During his tenure, McAtee was reelected four times, in 2005, 2009, 2013, and 2017.

He was known as an advocate for neighborhood development, trails, economic growth, and city beautification and played a key role in the implementation of the city’s trails master plan and the wayfinding signage master plan.

“Councilman Larry McAtee was a model public servant who connected with his constituents on a personal level to solve problems and seize opportunities,” said Mayor David Holt. “Though his first priority was always his ward, Larry was also a contributor to the many citywide accomplishments we realized during his two decades of service, including the passage of three MAPS initiatives and the arrival of major league professional sports. We are grateful for his lifetime of service, and we send our deepest condolences to his family.”

McAtee served on numerous boards and trusts, including as chair of the Airport Trust, Economic Development Trust, and Sports Facilities Oversight Board.

He was also a member of the Water Utilities Trust, Trails Advisory Committee, Legislative Committee, Audit Committee, Emergency Medical Services Authority, and Riverfront Redevelopment Authority.

In 2023, the city honored his legacy by naming the park at Crystal Lake in Ward 3 after him. During the park dedication, McAtee expressed his gratitude, saying, “It was an honor to serve the residents of Ward 3 and the City of Oklahoma City for 20 years. It was my privilege to serve alongside neighborhood leaders and City Staff who were passionate about growing and improving our great City. May God continue to bless the City of Oklahoma City.”