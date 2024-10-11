Norman High Dominates Enid In Thursday Night Football, 49-7

Norman High Tigers took control early in their Thursday night matchup against Enid, securing a 49-7 victory.

By: News 9

Quarterback Phoenix Murphy connected with Ryder Murphy for a deep touchdown pass, putting the Tigers ahead 7-0. On defense, Aidan Robinson fumbled after a big hit, allowing Jaydon Spencer to recover and score, pushing Norman up by two touchdowns. Murphy later found Crew Noles for another touchdown as the Tigers cruised to a decisive win.