Norman High Dominates Enid In Thursday Night Football, 49-7

Norman High Tigers took control early in their Thursday night matchup against Enid, securing a 49-7 victory.

Thursday, October 10th 2024, 10:47 pm

By: News 9


Quarterback Phoenix Murphy connected with Ryder Murphy for a deep touchdown pass, putting the Tigers ahead 7-0. On defense, Aidan Robinson fumbled after a big hit, allowing Jaydon Spencer to recover and score, pushing Norman up by two touchdowns. Murphy later found Crew Noles for another touchdown as the Tigers cruised to a decisive win.
