Chat With The Chief: Holiday Safety Tips

Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy shares practical tips to help residents protect their homes, packages, and vehicles from theft during the holiday season.

By: News 9

Millions of people fall victim to crimes during the holiday season, especially when they're not home.

In this edition of Chat With The Chief, News 9's Lisa Monahan sat down with Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy to learn some holiday safety advice.

Q: With travel plans, gift deliveries, and shopping in full swing, what steps can people take to protect their homes and belongings from theft during this time?

A: "Absolutely, it's an expensive time of year," Chief Bacy said. "Between food, family holidays, travel, and gifts, the goal is to not make it more expensive by taking unnecessary losses. We know that this is a time of year when people prey upon others, so we want people to safeguard themselves from theft or crime."

Q: Package theft is a growing issue, especially with doorbell cameras capturing people stealing deliveries. What advice would you give to prevent these thefts?

A: "Have a plan for picking up your packages," he said. "Consider requiring a signature for delivery or scheduling deliveries when someone is home. Make sure you or your neighbors have cameras, and if something happens, call 911 and alert your neighbors. The quicker we can identify someone, the fewer thefts they'll be able to commit in the future."

Q: Do Christmas lights or decorations signal that a home may be unoccupied if they’re not turned on?

A: "Yes, that can be a giveaway," Bacy said. "Posting vacation pictures or letting people know on social media that you're out of town is also a red flag. You can stop your mail to prevent buildup, which is another sign that a home may be empty. There’s a lot of great technology available now, like timers for lights, to give the appearance of someone being home."

Q: What about Christmas trees placed in front of windows? Movies often depict thieves breaking in to steal presents. Is that a real concern?

A: "I don’t think it’s as common as movies portray," Chief Bacy said. "Most thefts occur when people are shopping, storing gifts in their cars, and not paying attention as they move from store to store. Thieves are opportunistic."

Q: What’s the best way to prevent car break-ins while shopping?

A: "Put your items in the trunk or somewhere out of sight," he said. "Advertising what you’ve purchased makes it more tempting for someone to break into your car. This is true for other valuables as well."

