Firefighters Respond After Vehicle Catches Fire Outside Midwest City Apartment Complex

By: News 9

Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning in Midwest City, firefighters say.

The Midwest City Fire Department said a car fire began outside of a complex near Northeast 10th Street and North Air Depot Boulevard.

Firefighters said the flames extended to the outside of the building, but it is unknown if any units were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.