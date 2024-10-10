Firefighters Respond After Vehicle Catches Fire Outside Midwest City Apartment Complex

Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday morning outside of a Midwest City apartment complex.

Thursday, October 10th 2024, 5:35 am

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning in Midwest City, firefighters say.

The Midwest City Fire Department said a car fire began outside of a complex near Northeast 10th Street and North Air Depot Boulevard.

Firefighters said the flames extended to the outside of the building, but it is unknown if any units were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
