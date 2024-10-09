PORCH:Putnam City High School Aviation Academy Takes Flight at Wiley Post Airport

The Coca-Cola Southwest Porch showcased a high school aviation academy at Wiley Post Airport, highlighting hands-on training, industry partnerships, and exciting opportunities for students to earn internships and learn aircraft mechanics.

By: News 9

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch went to Wiley Post Airport to see an innovative program for high school students interested in aviation.

The program, designed for Putnam City High School students, is an aviation academy that operates for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon.

Students participate in hands-on activities and are partnered with industry professionals.

Denise Hensley, a program representative, said that students can earn money while participating in the program.

She said students also have the chance to fly.

“They take young explorer flights, they take discovery flights,” Hensley said. “Some of our kids are in civil air patrol and take flights. It’s amazing what this academy opens up for them.”

Connor Howell, a student working on a project, described his current project: "They were perfect squares just like that, and we had to go through and measure them and make sure that they were perfect and round off the corners. And now once we're done with that, we match them both, make sure that they are both perfect.”

He demonstrated his polishing work, showcasing the skills he is developing in the program.