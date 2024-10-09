OU ROTC Cadets Set Out On Nearly 200-Mile Run To Dallas Ahead Of Red River Rivalry

In Norman, Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at the University of Oklahoma will set out Wednesday morning on a 200-mile run, carrying game balls to be used in Saturday's Red River Rivalry matchup against Texas.

Cadets from Reserve Officer Training Corps programs at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas set out Wednesday morning on a nearly 200-mile run ahead of the Red River RIvalry matchup on Saturday.

The cadets are set to run, as they have every year for the last 27 years, to carry game balls for Saturday's matchup between the Sooners and Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Once in Dallas, runners from both school’s programs will meet on the front steps of the Cotton Bowl to present gameday officials with the footballs to be used in Saturday’s game.

However, the runners have planned to break up the journey into shifts.

"We have about four shifts," cadet Ryan Ussery said. "The first shift runs about 40 miles, the next shift catches up to us and we do a turnover."

The tradition of carrying the game ball is an important one for ROTC cadets, but especially for the seniors.

"It's a little bit bittersweet," cadet Anderson Acebo said. "We're seniors and it's our last year, but the run to Dallas builds a lot of camaraderie, builds a lot of teamwork, it's really exciting. I can't wait to get the ball from coach Venables and get this run kicked off."

Wednesday's run begins at 8 a.m., but before they set out, OU head football coach Brent Venables will meet with the runners to hand-deliver the game ball they are set to escort across state lines.







