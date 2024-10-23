OU Fraternity Temporarily Suspended Following Allegations Of Hazing

Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known as FIJI, at the University of Oklahoma, has been temporarily suspended after allegations of hazing, university officials said.

By: News 9

-

A fraternity on the University of Oklahoma campus has been temporarily suspended after allegations of hazing, the university says.

The university said the suspension of OU's chapter of Phi Gamma Delta comes after accusations of misconduct from September.

"The OU Office of Student Conduct and the international headquarters of Phi Gamma Delta have temporarily suspended operations of the OU FIJI chapter due to misconduct and hazing allegations from September 2024," Student Affairs director of strategic initiatives Kesha Keith said.

Keith said the chapter is currently undergoing the university's conduct process.