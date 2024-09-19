OU President Hails $1.2 Billion Norman Entertainment District As 'Landmark' Opportunity

The Norman City Council approved a $1.2 billion entertainment district, which University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz calls a transformative investment for the city and university.

The Norman City Council has approved a $1.2 billion entertainment district, a project that University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz calls a "huge opportunity" for both the city and the university.

The approval came after eight hours of debate among city council members, with Harroz in attendance. He described the decision as a "landmark vote" that would help shape the future of Norman and OU.

"It was the answer to the question — are you going to grow, or are you going to shrink? There’s no standing still in this environment," Harroz said. "The $1.2 billion entertainment district is incredibly exciting."

The Rock Creek District, officially proposed in September 2023, is set to bring significant development to the area, including 3,000 new housing units, 5,000 new jobs, and a new OU basketball arena. The plan also involves creating two tax increment finance (TIF) districts: a sales tax set to take effect May 1, 2025, and a property tax starting December 31, 2026.

However, the TIF districts have sparked controversy among some Norman residents, who expressed concern about the long-term impact on the community.

Harroz emphasized the importance of investing in the city and university, stating that such bold initiatives are essential for growth.

"Those that lean into and invest in themselves, that do things like this $1.2 billion arena, they’re the ones that are growing, while others are shrinking and contracting," Harroz said.

The announcement comes as OU prepares for its SEC opener against the University of Tennessee, with Harroz encouraging Sooner fans to "bring their A-game" to the game.