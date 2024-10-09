Lawmakers React To Arrest Of Afghanistan Citizen In Oklahoma Accused Of Planning Election Day Attack

Oklahoma leaders are commenting on the recent arrest of an Afghanistan citizen in Oklahoma who is accused of plotting an attack on Election Day.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

The FBI arrested a man from Afghanistan who was allegedly planning an Election Day terrorist attack in the U.S.

Related: FBI Arrests Afghan Man Living In OKC; Officials Say He Planned Election Day Attack

Federal prosecutors charged Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi with planning the attack in support of ISIS. He was arrested Monday in Oklahoma City, and the Justice Department said he was making his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

Here's how Oklahoma leaders are reacting to the arrest:

U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.)

“The charges brought against Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi in Oklahoma for plotting an Election Day terrorist attack on US soil is a stark reminder that our nation continues to face threats from those who hate our freedom and want to do us harm. I’m grateful to the FBI, especially the Oklahoma FBI Field Office, and our local law enforcement agencies for their vigilance and dedication to protect our communities. Their swift action prevented what could have been a devastating attack.

“Tawhedi is Afghan refugee with ties to ISIS. With the escalating conflict in Israel and across the Middle East, we must remain vigilant against terrorism here at home. Oklahomans know well that many of the Afghan refugees in our communities fought side by side with American troops against the terrorism that attacked our nation on 9/11 and destroyed the nation of Afghanistan.

“I have been in direct contact with the FBI about this case for a while and I will remain engaged as Tawhedi is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. As a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I will continue to work closely with Federal prosecutors to ensure we are taking every step necessary to keep Americans safe.”

Related: Sen. James Lankford Urges Vigilance Following Terror Threat Arrests In Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our investigators and law enforcement officers for successfully uncovering and stopping this terrorist plot before innocent lives were put in danger. This is a powerful example of how the information-sharing measures we implemented between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are making a real difference.

“Those who seek to harm our nation, threaten our freedoms, and disrupt our way of life will be held accountable and face the full force of the law.”

Related: Gov. Kevin Stitt Commends Law Enforcement For Foiling Election Day Terror Attack In Oklahoma City

Rep. Stephanie Bice(R-OK 5th District)

"As we continue to learn more about this arrest, I’m deeply concerned about the circumstances but thankful for the rank and file law enforcement who tirelessly work to keep our communities safe."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

"I was briefed on this situation prior to the arrest, and it’s an ongoing investigation. I commend those who stopped this from moving ahead, and will remain in contact with state and federal law enforcement.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt

On behalf of the people of OKC, we are grateful to the men and women of DOJ, the FBI, the US Attorney’s office and OCPD for their work stopping this terrorist plot.