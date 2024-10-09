Sen. James Lankford Urges Vigilance Following Terror Threat Arrests In Oklahoma City

James Lankford joined News 9 to discuss the FBI's arrest of a 27-year-old Afghan national and his juvenile brother-in-law in Oklahoma City for allegedly planning a terrorist attack on Election Day on behalf of ISIS.

Federal authorities have foiled a terror plot targeting Election Day in Oklahoma City, arresting a 27-year-old Afghan national and his juvenile brother-in-law who were allegedly planning an attack on behalf of ISIS, according to officials.

Nasir Ahmed Tahiti, the 27-year-old suspect, and his juvenile accomplice, both living in Oklahoma, have been indicted on multiple charges. Court records reveal that Tahiti allegedly attempted to purchase two AK-47 rifles, 500 rounds of ammunition, and ten magazines in preparation for the attack.

State officials are reacting to the arrests and expressing concern for the United States' foreign policy.

Senator Mark Wayne Mullen of Oklahoma expressed concern over the implications of U.S. foreign policy, particularly the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Terrorist organizations will target individuals who have family remaining in Afghanistan,” Mullen said, highlighting the emotional and psychological vulnerabilities that such situations can create.

Senator James Lankford weighed in on the arrests as well, saying, "This is a stark reminder that our nation continues to face threats from those who hate our freedom and want to do us harm. Senator Lankford joins us live this morning with his thoughts on what this means for Oklahoma Safety."

Lankford said the U.S. has been threatened before because there are people who hate freedom in the United States and elections that directly represent that freedom.

"There are people around the world, these terrorist organizations, that hate the fact that we have the freedom that we have," Lankford said. "

Tahiti arrived in the U.S. on a special immigration visa in 2021, shortly after the fall of Afghanistan.

Lankford said that while most Afghan evacuees were allies of U.S. forces, some individuals who arrived during the chaotic withdrawal that we know less about.

“What we're trying to be able to find out is how much was known about this individual? What was the vetting that was actually done on it? Was this an individual that was connected to terrorism or is this an individual that was fighting terrorism in Afghan?,” Lankford said.

The FBI's investigation is ongoing, and authorities are exploring the possibility of additional co-conspirators.

The affidavit suggests that the suspects had intended to die as martyrs in a violent confrontation on Election Day.

Lankford urged vigilance as the nation approaches the upcoming elections.

"Pay attention to any threat that anyone has to be able to take the lives of Americans no matter where they are," Lankford said. "It is important they report that to law enforcement so we can continue to be able to protect all of our lives."