Kip Lewis, Sammy Omosigho, and Bryan McCoy Jr. named to 2025 Butkus Award watch list for nation’s top linebacker

Thursday, July 31st 2025, 2:24 pm
Three standout linebackers from the state of Oklahoma, Kip Lewis and Sammy Omosigho from Oklahoma, and Bryan McCoy Jr. from Oklahoma State have been named to the 2025 Butkus Award Watch List, the Butkus Foundation announced Wednesday.
The Butkus Award, one of college football’s most prestigious honors, is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding linebacker and pays tribute to the legendary Dick Butkus. This year’s preseason watch list includes 51 of the top linebackers at the NCAA Division I level, representing 39 programs across the country.
Lewis continues to rack up preseason recognition after a breakout 2024 campaign. He started 12 of 13 games for the Sooners last season and finished third on the team in tackles with:
His pick-sixes against Auburn and Alabama proved pivotal in securing OU’s only SEC wins in their debut season. Earlier this week, Lewis was also named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, awarded to the top defensive player in the country.
Omosigho stepped into a larger role last year and made the most of it, showcasing his versatility while lining up at both the Cheetah and Mike linebacker positions. In 2024, he recorded:
A high-impact addition via the transfer portal from Akron, McCoy brings elite production to Stillwater. Over three seasons with the Zips, he earned All-Conference honors twice and led his team in tackles two years in a row. His 2024 season included:
McCoy becomes one of nine Big 12 players on the Butkus list and is expected to anchor OSU’s linebacker group in 2025.
July 31st, 2025
August 1st, 2025
August 1st, 2025
August 1st, 2025
August 1st, 2025