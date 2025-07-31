Kip Lewis, Sammy Omosigho, and Bryan McCoy Jr. named to 2025 Butkus Award watch list for nation’s top linebacker

Oklahoma’s Kip Lewis and Sammy Omosigho, along with Oklahoma State’s Bryan McCoy Jr., have been named to the 2025 Butkus Award Watch List, recognizing the top linebackers in college football.

By: News 9

Three standout linebackers from the state of Oklahoma, Kip Lewis and Sammy Omosigho from Oklahoma, and Bryan McCoy Jr. from Oklahoma State have been named to the 2025 Butkus Award Watch List, the Butkus Foundation announced Wednesday.

The Butkus Award, one of college football’s most prestigious honors, is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding linebacker and pays tribute to the legendary Dick Butkus. This year’s preseason watch list includes 51 of the top linebackers at the NCAA Division I level, representing 39 programs across the country.

Kip Lewis – Oklahoma (Junior)

Lewis continues to rack up preseason recognition after a breakout 2024 campaign. He started 12 of 13 games for the Sooners last season and finished third on the team in tackles with:

65 total tackles (34 solo) 4 tackles for loss 2 interceptions — both returned for touchdowns 6 total pressures 1 pass breakup

His pick-sixes against Auburn and Alabama proved pivotal in securing OU’s only SEC wins in their debut season. Earlier this week, Lewis was also named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, awarded to the top defensive player in the country.

Sammy Omosigho – Oklahoma (Junior)

Omosigho stepped into a larger role last year and made the most of it, showcasing his versatility while lining up at both the Cheetah and Mike linebacker positions. In 2024, he recorded:

39 tackles 5 tackles for loss 6 total pressures 1 pass breakup 1 forced fumble





Bryan McCoy Jr. – Oklahoma State (Senior)

A high-impact addition via the transfer portal from Akron, McCoy brings elite production to Stillwater. Over three seasons with the Zips, he earned All-Conference honors twice and led his team in tackles two years in a row. His 2024 season included:

Ranked No. 8 nationally with 10.0 tackles per game HERO Sports G5 All-America Third Team honors 33 career games, 18 starts Strong tackling and leadership reputation

McCoy becomes one of nine Big 12 players on the Butkus list and is expected to anchor OSU’s linebacker group in 2025.