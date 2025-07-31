What is CoolSculpting and how does it help eliminate fat?

What is CoolSculpting, and how does it differ from liposuction? Dr. Lacy Anderson has the answers.

By: Christian Hans

-

CoolSculpting is a new, non-surgical way to target fat, as opposed to liposuction, which can deliver faster, more dramatic results.

News 9 spoke with Dr. Lacy Anderson, who has the key differences that could shape your decision.

Anderson says both CoolSculpting and liposuction can help get rid of unwanted fat, but they differ in their approach and results.

"CoolSculpting is a non-surgical and non-invasive procedure that freezes fat cells," Anderson said. "While liposuction is a surgical procedure that removes fat through suction, liposuction will provide more immediate and dramatic results, especially for larger areas and more significant fat removal."

Anderson also said liposuction requires surgery and is a bit more dangerous because it uses anesthesia, meanwhile, CoolSculpting has essentially no downtime and is great for smaller localized areas.

However, Anderson says the results are more gradual and may require multiple sessions. CoolSculpting is generally less expensive than liposuction per session, but may require multiple sessions.

CoolSculpting may work well for areas like unwanted belly fat, love handles, back fat and thigh fat, whereas liposuction is ideal for larger areas of fat needing to be removed and for those who can allow some downtime after surgery.

If you have a question for Dr. Lacy Anderson, call the hotline at (405) 841-9999 or e-mail dailydose@news9.net.