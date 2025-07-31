Toby Rowland’s 10 biggest storylines for Oklahoma Football in Fall Camp

Toby Rowland breaks down the top 10 storylines for Oklahoma football in fall camp, from key position battles and injury updates to the emergence of impact freshmen and the search for consistency at kicker.

By: Toby Rowland

Fall camp is officially underway in Norman, and Voice of the Sooners Toby Rowland has outlined the 10 biggest questions facing Brent Venables’ squad as they prepare for their debut SEC season.

Among the headliners:

Is new kicker Tate Sandell reliable?

Brent Venables says Sandell "carries himself like a Hall of Famer" but OU fans would be happy with a consistent 45-yarder. Kicking woes have plagued the Sooners in recent years, and Sandell’s leg will be tested early.

Can true freshmen Michael Fasusi or Ryan Fodje crack the offensive line rotation?

It’s rare for freshmen to make an impact in SEC trenches, but Fasusi and Fodje are ahead of schedule and could challenge for reps this fall.

Will Javonnie Gibson be healthy by the opener?

The promising receiver’s timeline is tight, but Venables says Gibson is progressing. A healthy Gibson could help a WR room looking for reliability after several injury-riddled seasons.

Where will Kendall Daniels fit best?

The OSU transfer brings versatility to OU’s secondary, part safety, part cheetah. The question is whether he can carve out a starting role and make an immediate difference.

Who emerges as a pass-rushing threat opposite R Mason Thomas?

Between Marvin Jones Jr., Adepoju Adebawore, and rising name Taylor Wein, the Sooners are searching for someone to consistently get after the quarterback.

Is cornerback a concern or a strength?

Eli Bowen missed the start of camp, while Gentry Williams is aiming to finally stay healthy. If those two start and finish the season, OU might be in good shape.

Can a tight end step up in the passing game?

The SEC demands balance, and OU needs a legitimate threat at tight end to stretch defenses and keep the offense dynamic.

Is Kendel Dolby still that dude?

Before an injury last year, Dolby was playing at an elite level. If he returns to form, the secondary gets a huge lift.

Will the offensive line find chemistry in time?

With a mix of returners, transfers, and freshmen, the challenge is building a cohesive unit before the season kicks off.

Can John Mateer find go-to weapons?

Whether it's at WR, TE, or RB, OU needs security blankets to emerge for their new quarterback to lean on in pressure situations.