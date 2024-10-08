Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park Preparing To Host Free Fitness Festival

Coming up in Oklahoma City, SweatFest, a free festival sharing new ways to work out, will be coming next week at Scissortail Park

By: News 9

For those looking for a new way to work out, an upcoming event at Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park could have everything you need.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the park to hear from fitness trainers on several of the new workouts being exhibited.

Oct. 20 is SweatFest at Scissortail Park, and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests will be able to come and go, completely free, to learn new ways to stay active and healthy.

In addition, after burning all those calories working out, guests will be able to find a wide variety of food options from vendors and trucks brought in by festival organizers.

For more information about SweatFest and to sign up, click here.