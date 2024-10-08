‘Life Changing:' How An Oklahoma Co. Nonprofit Has Closed Education Gaps For 58 Years

More than 20 percent of Oklahoma adults struggle with reading, according to research by the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies or PIAAC. One Oklahoma nonprofit has spent nearly six decades trying to improve literacy.

Leaders at the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Oklahoma County said poor literacy is linked to higher crime rates and less productive communities. They remind people there is always a solution with the right support.

OIC helps people achieve their academic goals. Dreams become possible when someone opens the door. “I feel like we never stop learning,” said Sharisa Hines, student ambassador for OIC of Oklahoma County. “These people are like family to us.”

Hines dropped out of high school a few years ago. High school made her feel unseen and she felt alone. Traditional education was not a good fit for her. “I kinda gave up on myself,” Hines said. “It just wasn’t working for me -- definitely caused a hardship in my mental and educational journey.”

DesJean Jones is the president and chief executive officer for OIC of Oklahoma County. Jones said large gaps remain inside Oklahoma’s education system. “We’ve got seventy-five thousand residents throughout the county that don’t have a high school diploma and need one,” Jones said.

OIC began in 1966 and supports people like Hines who need another option for their education journey. “The awareness that anything is possible,” Jones said.

Research shows that 1 in 5 Oklahomans struggle to comprehend written English. “That’s the big one,” Jones said. “We’ve got to tell the truth about what the failures are, and then we’ve got to fund what it takes in order to change it.”

For Hines – the little things remind her she’s enough. She feels supported at OIC. “Just a small ‘hello’-- it really can make a difference,” she said

Hines will soon graduate. She wants to study library science and help other people thirsty for knowledge. “For every door that I open there’s just another one,” Hines said. “I’ve always been adamant about learning. That’s definitely what I wanna do for more people as I continue in my journey.”

Jones said OIC turns hardships into possibilities by always keeping a door open. “It makes it easier for all of us,” Jones said. “It’s life-changing.”

OIC also helps people learn English if it is their second language. OIC has its annual Black and White Ball on Nov. 1 to raise money for its services. For ticket information visit the OIC of Oklahoma County website.