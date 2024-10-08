Narcotics Tip Leads To Raid At Edmond Home, Police Find Homemade Bomb

Edmond residents were left on edge after their neighbor was arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive device.

On Wednesday police went to Nick Krueger’s home on Whispering Creek Drive and served a search warrant. According to an affidavit, they uncovered a homemade bomb.

No longer in jail, off camera, Krueger told News 9 it was blown out of proportion. And while he declined to explain why police had searched his house, Krueger claimed the bomb was something a child could make. He claimed to be a good person who had no ill intent.

In July, Krueger sat down with News 9. “I just want people to know spiders aren’t out to kill you,” said Nick Krueger.

At the time Krueger shared his collection of venomous spiders, many of which he was called to remove from metro homes. “Most people hear that you do that and they say what? Why?” said Krueger.

According to Krueger's neighbors, more unsettling than the spiders was the police presence along their street Wednesday. “There were police cars everywhere all up and down the front of my house,” said neighbor Linda Soulek. Neighbor Linda Soulek says officers came to her door. “He was telling me the bomb squad was parked next to my house, and they were going to unload equipment in my yard, and not to worry everything was okay,” said Soulek.

According to a court affidavit inside Krueger's home police found an "improvised explosive device" in a safe in the master bedroom.

Another neighbor recorded a video of a bomb robot going in and out of the home. Another picture shows the robot carrying out an orange bucket. “What's going on?” said Soulek. The affidavit says Krueger admitted to constructing the device "from leftover fireworks," and was arrested.

In the court filing, police also say they located a container marked "Ricin," that they determined contained "castor beans."

Because of their ability to be used as a biological weapon, it's illegal to plant or even produce castor beans in Oklahoma.

However, Krueger told News 9 he purchased the plants from a metro nursery and uses them for educational purposes.

Neighbors also said police removed drugs from the home.

Police said they responded to the home to investigate a tip of illegal narcotics.