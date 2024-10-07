Hurricane Impacts in North Carolina, Swope Family Celebrations, And Vanderbilt’s Historic Football Upset

Monday, October 7th 2024, 11:25 am
Here is what caught the News 9 team's eyes on Monday, Oct. 7.
Colby shared pictures from his parents, who live in North Carolina and were affected by recent hurricanes.
Lacey shared photos from her brother's 40th birthday celebration, where she and her family dressed like him.
Robin shared a video on social media showing Vanderbilt students carrying the field goal down Broadway Street in Nashville after the team beat Alabama in football on Saturday.
October 7th, 2024
October 7th, 2024
October 6th, 2024
October 6th, 2024
October 7th, 2024
October 7th, 2024
October 7th, 2024