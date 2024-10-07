Health Matters With TSET: Breast Cancer Awareness

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month unfolds, health experts in Oklahoma highlight the importance of early detection, lifestyle changes, and regular screenings to reduce breast cancer risks, particularly emphasizing the need for women to begin annual mammograms at age 40.

By: News 9

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors are emphasizing the critical steps women in Oklahoma can take to reduce their risk of breast cancer and improve early detection rates.

Health coach Dottie Small spoke with breast surgical oncologist Juan Carlos Claros, who noted that while Oklahoma's breast cancer incidence rate is slightly below the national average, this statistic may not reflect a lower prevalence of the disease.

"Our mortality rate is higher than the national average," Claros said. "It's not that we're having less breast cancer; it's just that we're probably not diagnosing it and definitely not diagnosing it at an earlier stage compared to the national average."

Being a woman is the most significant risk factor for breast cancer, with one in eight women expected to receive a diagnosis in their lifetime. Additional risk factors include age at puberty, age at menopause, and reproductive history. While some of these factors are non-modifiable, Claros noted that advancements in genetic testing have made it more accessible and affordable.

The American Society of Breast Surgeons recommends that women begin annual screening mammograms at age 40. Claros emphasized that breast cancer is highly treatable.

"We have immunotherapies, chemotherapies; when you're diagnosed with breast cancer, it's not a death sentence," he said.

He urged women to view a breast cancer diagnosis as an opportunity for lifestyle changes that could lower their risk of recurrence. He emphasized the importance of avoiding smoking and excessive drinking, maintaining a balanced diet, and engaging in regular physical activity.

"There's a lot of research being put forward in that area to really study and analyze," Claros said. "Lifestyle changes can make a significant impact."

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Claros encourages women to stay proactive about their health, as it could save their lives.

Residents are encouraged to consult local healthcare providers for more information on breast cancer awareness and resources in Oklahoma.

For resources and tips to eat better, get active, and drink more water, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.