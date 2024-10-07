Luke Bryan Honors Toby Keith During Concert At Paycom Center

Country music star Luke Bryan paid tribute to Toby Keith during his concert at the Paycom Center on Saturday.

By: News 9

-

Country music star Luke Bryan paid tribute to Toby Keith during his concert at the Paycom Center on Saturday.

Bryan has shared in past interviews that Keith, who died in February at the age of 62, inspired his love for country music and even made him want to be a cowboy.

RELATED: Toby Keith, Famed Oklahoma Country Music Star, Dies At 62

On Sunday, thousands of fans at Paycom stood up and joined in singing the entire song along with him.

Keith passed away following a battle with stomach cancer. Shortly before his death, News 9 spoke with Keith about his life, music and the impact both have had on Oklahoma.

RELATED: Toby Keith Opens Up About His Battle With Cancer And Decades Long Career (Part 1)

RELATED: One-On-One With Toby Keith: A Look At His Career From The Beginning (Part 2)

Following Keith's passing, Oklahomans spoke out about the mark he left in their lives

RELATED: The Community Honors Toby Keith, Friends Share Memories