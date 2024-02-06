The Community Honors Toby Keith, Friends Share Memories

Love for the Oklahoma icon is pouring in from all corners of the state today. Behind the country music legend, was a man with deep Oklahoma roots.

By: News 9

Oklahomans and country music fans are mourning the loss of a legend.

Oklahoma's Own Toby Keith passed away Monday night. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, and in a social media post on Tuesday, his family says he fought his fight with grace and courage. Toby Keith was 62 years old.

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione is a longtime friend of Toby Keith. "One of the legacies that we'll always remember about Toby is the way he left a mark on our heart that will last forever," said Castiglione.

He says Toby never let fame affect who he was, "A loving husband and doting father and grandfather, always there for his family."

Despite being a world-famous musician, Toby was known for always making time for his community even coaching his son in football.

Moore native and football coach Clay Pearcy remembers Toby's fierce dedication to his family.

They coached the Norman North High School 9th grade football team together in 2011. "He was a football coach to us. He was a football coach to the kids. He put in his two cents and coached just like us," said Pearcy.

Humble and down to earth, are just a few of his words to describe Toby. "He didn't want any special treatment whatsoever," said Pearcy.

After news of Toby's passing Tuesday hundreds of Oklahomans, fans, and friends alike flocked to Toby Kieth's I Love This Bar & Grill in honor of the Oklahoma legend.