'Find Them And Bring Them In:' Attorney General Gentner Drummond Launches Top 10 Most Wanted List

The Oklahoma Attorney General announced a new "Top 10 Most Wanted" list of dangerous fugitives, including murderers, sexual offenders, and an elder abuse suspect, and is offering substantial rewards for information leading to their arrests.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has unveiled a new “Top 10 Most Wanted” list, offering up to $10,000 in rewards for information leading to the capture of the state's most dangerous fugitives.

The list is on a website that was launched on Wednesday morning.

Drummond joined News 9 at 9 a.m. to share more about the list and his plans.

He said his department worked with law enforcement agencies across the state to compile a list of the 10 individuals or representatives of multiple crimes who have been difficult to find.

“We've got murderers, sexual assault offenders. We've got elder abuse people. We've got a litany of criminals out there in Oklahoma or in adjoining states that we need to find,” Drummond said.

Drummond said the list's purpose is to raise awareness among Oklahomans and allow them to share information to keep criminals off the streets.

“We'd love for you to find these us some tips,” Drummond said. “We know that members of our community may know something about these individuals, and we want to know that.”

Drummond explained that some criminals, such as Jose D. Cuellar-Becerra, might be dangerous to the community.

“He's a bad guy. I mean, he's in Garfield County. He has a litany of crimes, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, drug trafficking, and we believe him to be armed and dangerous, so be careful,” Drummond said.

He said if anyone has information on these fugitives, they should contact their tip line.

He said people with information could be rewarded with amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, depending on the criminal, for information that leads to an arrest.

“You may know him from social media or from different areas of your community,” Drummond said. “Give us the information. We have an agent assigned to each one of these bad guys, fugitives, and they are checking all day, every day. We're going to find them and bring them in.”

Drummond said he thinks the website will help them find these fugitives quickly.

“I predict that within the next 36 hours, we'll probably find one or two,” Drummond said.

The website can be found on the Attorney General's website.