OSBI Requested To Investigate Death Of Cleveland Co. K-9 Deputy

Sheriff Chris Amason has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation inquiry into the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of K9 Dolar.

By: News 9

Information shows that Dolar was found dead inside a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office vehicle while his handler attended the training.

The deputy told county dispatchers that he was taking Dolar to an animal hospital for a "heat emergency" around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, according to recorded radio communications.

The deputy assigned to Dolar has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

A memorial service will take place to honor Dolar's life and service.