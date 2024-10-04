Moore Police Need Help in Identifying Suspect In Changing Room Photograph Attempt

The Moore Police Department needs help identifying a person who they believe attempted to photograph women in a department store changing room.

By: News 9

Police say this incident happened on September 14, 2024.

Customers of the store confronted the man before he left in a grey sedan, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this man should call 405-793-5109. You will be able to remain anonymous.

Image Provided By: Moore Police Department