Stillwater Dominates U.S. Grant In 65-0 Blowout Victory

The Stillwater Pioneers cruised to a 65-0 victory over U.S. Grant on Thursday, showcasing their offensive firepower in a one-sided game.

Thursday, October 3rd 2024, 10:35 pm

By: News 9


Shayden Green kicked off the scoring with an easy touchdown run up the middle, putting the Pioneers on the board early. Later, quarterback Mason Schubert, a lefty, launched a deep pass to sophomore Deakon Jones, who made an impressive grab to extend Stillwater’s lead to 14-0.

Running back Jaedan Adams added to the offensive dominance with a thunderous run, stiff-arming one defender and powering through another to set up another score. The Pioneers continued to pile on points throughout the game, sealing the win at 65-0 by the final whistle.
