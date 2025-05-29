Tracking severe storms moving toward metro

News 9's Justin Rudicel and our storm trackers are in the Bob Mills Weather Center tracking severe storms.

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 8:57 pm

By: Destini Pittman


These storms could move into the metro in the early morning hours.

High winds, hail, and heavy rain are all possible.

Watches and Warnings:

  1. Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Custer and Roger Mills Counties until 1:00 a.m.

11:30 p.m.

9:10 p.m.
