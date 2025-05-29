OSU men's golf wins 12th national championship

Oklahoma State now has 12 national titles, as note,d which ties them with Princeton for the third-most all-time.

By: okstate.com , OSU Athletics

No. 4 Oklahoma State won the 2025 NCAA DI men's golf championship, beating No. 7 Virginia 4-1, to claim its 12th title in program history. It was the Cowboys' first national championship since 2018.

Eric Lee beat Josh Duangmanee 2 up to give Oklahoma State the NCAA men’s golf title and first in eight years, with the Cowboys beating Virginia 4-1 on Wednesday at La Costa.

Lee, a sophomore who played at California as a freshman, took the lead with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th, then chipped to 5 feet on the par-5 18th and finished off Duangmanee with a conceded birdie after the Virginia player missed a 15-foot birdie try.

Lee scored for the winning point a day after making a 6-foot par putt on the 19th hole to lift fourth-seeded Oklahoma State past Mississippi in the semifinals. The Cowboys beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma in the quarterfinals.

“It’s such a great feeling,” Lee said. “I’ve gotten so close with these guys.”

On a cloudy afternoon with the temperature in the mid-60s, Swedish freshman Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Gaven Lane and Ethan Fang also won matches for Oklahoma State.





“Fortunately, we have all these guys back, and we’ll go to work on the next one starting tomorrow,” coach Alan Bratton said after his second title in 12 seasons.

Fahlberg-Johnsson won the opening match, beating Maxi Puregger 3 and 1. Lane, in the fourth match, gave the Cowboys their second point with a 4-and-3 victory over Paul Chang. With the championship decided with Lee’s victory, Fang’s match against Bryan Lee ended after 15 holes with Fang 1 up.

Ben James, the No. 4 player in the amateur world ranking, won the lone match for Virginia, topping Preston Stout 3 and 2. The Cavaliers were trying to win their first team title.





How they got there

Oklahoma State men's golf edged Ole Miss 3-2 in a dramatic NCAA semifinal match Tuesday, advancing to the championship round for the fourth time since 2009. The Cowboys won two matches in extra holes, including freshman Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson and sophomore Eric Lee both sinking clutch birdie putts to seal the win. OSU reached the semis by defeating rival Oklahoma 3.5-1.5, highlighted by dominant performances from Ethan Fang, Fahlberg-Johnsson, and Preston Stout.

4 Seed

Oklahoma State men’s golf shot a 282 in the final round of NCAA Championship stroke play on Monday, finishing at 1-under 1,151 to secure the No. 4 seed for match play, where they’ll face No. 5 Oklahoma in the quarterfinals. Sophomore Preston Stout led the Cowboys with a third-place finish at 7-under 281, marking OSU’s best NCAA individual showing since 2022. Ethan Fang fired a tournament-low 68 to jump into a tie for 15th, while Eric Lee and Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson each posted rounds of 72 to help solidify OSU’s strong finish.

Team National Championships (12)

Oklahoma State has won 12 NCAA team titles, which ranks among the most in collegiate golf history. These wins came in the following years:

1963 1976 1978 1980 1983 1987 1991 1995 2000 2006 2018 (first under match-play format) 2025



