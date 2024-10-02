Sassy Mama: OKC Greek Festival Celebrates Miracles And Honors Traditions

The annual Oklahoma City Greek Festival starts Friday. News 9's Sassy Mama shares the rich history of this festival.

By: News 9

The annual Oklahoma City Greek Festival starts Friday. News 9's Sassy Mama shares the rich history of this festival.

The 41st St George Greek Festival is all about answered prayers and miracles.

Michael Komis says his world changed in a flash when he was in a head-on collision.

“I broke (my) ... left leg, left are, shattered my right ankle,” said Komis.

Doctors advised Micael Komis that he would have a long road to recovery, but he had one goal in mind. He wanted to be able to walk by the time of the Greek Festival.

“The hardest thing for Micheal, as you know is to stay still,” said Rev. FR. John Tsaras, from St. George Greek Orthodox Church. “He's the oil that keeps the machinery going.”

Michael has been teaching traditional Greek dances for over 40 years at St. George.

For now, Micael has put up his dancing shoes and passed his traditions to a new generation.