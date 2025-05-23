Artist shares story behind fan-favorite Thunder installation

An eye-catching shipping container installation designed by SkyFlint Technologies celebrates Thunder spirit and Oklahoma’s industrial roots outside the Paycom Center.

By: News 9

-

As part of every Thunder Up in the Park event before Oklahoma City Thunder games, fans are greeted by a giant shipping container installation featuring players.

This Thunder Thursday, Audrey Gransberg, owner of SkyFlint Technologies, which designed the sculpture, shared insight into the creation of the project.

Gransberg said the planning and creation of the shipping container installation took months.

"The design and planning started back in October 2024," she said. "The actual fabrication of it started about two months ago, on-site it was about two days putting it together."

She said the installation serves as more than just art, it’s a symbol for Oklahoma City.

"It creates a landmark that is off-site of the Paycom Center, to act as a Thunder base," she said.

The decision to use storage containers was inspired by Oklahoma’s industrial roots, according to Gransberg.

"It's very industrial, just like Oklahoma's history," she said. "So it just kind of implements where Oklahoma came from and just lets us build on the grit and determination."

In addition to their visual impact, the containers are engineered for Oklahoma’s weather.

"They are wind rated for up to 115 miles per hour due to the concrete ballast inside of them and then post-tension steel cabling on the outside," said Gransberg.