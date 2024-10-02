What Caught My Eye Oct. 2, 2024

A high school football kicker was crowned prom queen, and the Thunder's trending TikTok videos caught the eyes of the News 9 team this week.

By: News 9

Adilee Jerry from Cashion High School made headlines after the female kicker, was crowned homecoming queen just before her football game. After the ceremony, she changed into her game attire and completed five extra-point kicks.

Adelie expressed gratitude for her team saying their support allowed her to reach this point.

The Oklahoma City Thunder posted a video where players passed the phone around, playfully calling each other out with some funny captions.