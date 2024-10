QuikTrip is set to open its first-ever location in Oklahoma City on Thursday near Interstate 35 and East Hefner Road.

By: News 9

The first QuikTrip gas station location in Oklahoma City is set to open on Thursday.

At 6 a.m., the new location near Interstate 35 and East Hefner Road will officially open its doors.

The location will be the second in the greater Oklahoma City metro, with the first location in Moore having opened in February.

