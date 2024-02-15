QuikTrip Opening Thursday In The Metro

Thursday, February 15th 2024, 6:37 am
The metro’s very first QuikTrip will officially open for business at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15.
News 9’s Bob Mills SkyNews9 with Jim Gardner flew over the location near Southeast 27th Street and Interstate 35 in Moore.
QuikTrip is known for being a Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store.
This will be their 85th location in Oklahoma but the first in the metro area.
A second metro location near I-35 and Hefner is expected to open later this year.
