QuikTrip Opening Thursday In The Metro

QuikTrip is known for being a Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store. This will be their 85th location in Oklahoma, but the first in the metro area.

By: News 9

First QuikTrip Opens In The Metro Area On Thursday

-

The metro’s very first QuikTrip will officially open for business at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15.

News 9’s Bob Mills SkyNews9 with Jim Gardner flew over the location near Southeast 27th Street and Interstate 35 in Moore.

QuikTrip is known for being a Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store.

This will be their 85th location in Oklahoma but the first in the metro area.

A second metro location near I-35 and Hefner is expected to open later this year.



