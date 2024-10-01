6 Chickasaw Nation Officials Sworn Into Office Following July Election

According to a release from the Chickasaw Nation, six officials elected in the July general election were sworn into office on Tuesday, Oct. 1, during a ceremony at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center.

According to a release from the Chickasaw Nation, six officials elected in the July general election were sworn into office on Tuesday, Oct. 1, during a ceremony at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center.

The release states that five legislators and one Supreme Court justice took the oath of office, administered by Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Colbert. The release further notes that the newly sworn-in legislators are Toby Perkins and Nancy Elliott of Ada, Shana Tate Darter and David Woerz of Ardmore, and Scott Wood of Tishomingo. Additionally, Supreme Court Justice Linda English Weeks of Newcastle was sworn in during the ceremony, according to the release.

As the release outlines, Chickasaw legislators and Supreme Court justices serve three-year terms. The release adds that the 13-member Chickasaw Nation Legislature is elected from the Nation’s four districts: Panola, Pickens, Pontotoc, and Tishomingo. Furthermore, the release notes that the Chickasaw Nation Supreme Court consists of three justices elected by Chickasaw citizens.