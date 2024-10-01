Oklahoma City 12-Year-Old Dies Following Accident Involving Firearm

Officials at Millwood Public Schools are mourning the loss of a 12-year-old student who died in an accident on Saturday.

Tuesday, October 1st 2024, 5:53 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 12-year-old from Oklahoma City died on Saturday following an accident involving a gun, officials from Millwood Public Schools say.

Millwood Superintendent Dr. Cecilia J. Robinson‐Woods said 12-year-old Tyler Taffe was a student at the Millwood Arts Academy, and was on the middle school football team.

School officials say the team will add decals to their football helmets in honor of Taffe.

The exact circumstances of Taffe's death are not yet known.
