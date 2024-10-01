Oklahoma City 12-Year-Old Dies Following Accident Involving Firearm

Tuesday, October 1st 2024, 5:53 am
A 12-year-old from Oklahoma City died on Saturday following an accident involving a gun, officials from Millwood Public Schools say.
Millwood Superintendent Dr. Cecilia J. Robinson‐Woods said 12-year-old Tyler Taffe was a student at the Millwood Arts Academy, and was on the middle school football team.
School officials say the team will add decals to their football helmets in honor of Taffe.
The exact circumstances of Taffe's death are not yet known.
