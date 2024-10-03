'Proklahomans:' NFL Players Who Attended Oklahoma High Schools And Colleges

These are some of the key players with Oklahoma ties currently playing in the NFL. The state has a rich football tradition, producing a number of standout players through its high school and college programs.

By: News 9, Anna Denison

Here’s a list of current NFL players (as of the 2024 season) who either went to high school or college in Oklahoma:

Players from Oklahoma Colleges:

Baker Mayfield – QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Mayfield was born and raised in Austin, Texas, and played football in high school at Lake Travis High School. He played at Texas Tech during his freshman year before transferring to the University of Oklahoma, where he played for three years. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy during his senior year at OU, among many other awards. After graduation, he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and played for the Carolina Panthers and LA Rams before his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyler Murray – QB, Arizona Cardinals (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Murray was born in Allen, TX, where he played high school football with a 42-0 record and three state championships. He began his collegiate career at Texas A&M before transferring to the University of Oklahoma, where he played for three seasons. Murray won the Heisman Trophy during his junior year at OU, along with several other accolades. After graduating, he was selected first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, where he continues to serve as the team's starting quarterback.

Jalen Hurts – QB, Philadelphia Eagles (University of Oklahoma)

Hurts was born and raised in Channelview, Texas, and played high school football at Channelview High School. He began his collegiate career at the University of Alabama, leading the team to a national championship game before transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his final season. Hurts finished as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy during his senior year at OU, earning several accolades for his performance. After graduating, he was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he currently serves as the team's starting quarterback.

CeeDee Lamb – WR, Dallas Cowboys (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

CeeDee Lamb was born in Opelousas, Louisiana, and later moved to Richmond, Texas, where he played high school football at Foster High School. After excelling at the high school level, Lamb committed to the University of Oklahoma, where he played for three years. During his time at OU, he became one of the top wide receivers in the country, earning All-Big 12 honors and helping lead the team to multiple College Football Playoff appearances. After his junior season, Lamb declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Dallas Cowboys, where he continues to play as a wide receiver.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown – WR, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Brown was born in Hollywood, Florida, and played high school football at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory. After starting his college career at College of the Canyons, Brown transferred to the University of Oklahoma, becoming a standout wide receiver known for his speed and playmaking ability. During his two seasons at OU, Brown earned All-Big 12 honors and helped the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff. After declaring for the NFL Draft following his junior year, Brown was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round, then played for the Arizona Cardinals before transferring to his current team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Creed Humphrey – C, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Humphrey was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and played high school football at Shawnee High School. A highly recruited offensive lineman, he committed to the University of Oklahoma, where he became a dominant force at center. Humphrey started for three seasons at OU, earning multiple All-Big 12 and All-American honors while anchoring one of the top offensive lines in college football. After his college career, Humphrey declared for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he quickly became one of the league’s top centers.

Joe Mixon – RB, Houston Texans (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Joe Mixon was born and raised in Oakley, California, and played high school football at Freedom High School. He began his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, where he quickly made a name for himself as a dynamic running back. During his time at OU, Mixon garnered numerous accolades and was a key contributor to the team's success, finishing with impressive rushing stats. After declaring for the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected him for the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he currently plays for the Houston Texans.

Kenneth Murray – LB, Tennessee Titans (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Murray was born in Missouri City, Texas, and played high school football at Elkins High School. A standout linebacker, Murray committed to the University of Oklahoma, where he became a key leader on defense. Known for his athleticism and tackling ability, Murray earned All-Big 12 honors and was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. After three seasons at OU, he declared for the NFL Draft and was selected in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers; he now plays for the Tennessee Titans.

Trent Williams – OT, San Francisco 49ers (University of Oklahoma) Image Provided By: Associated Press

Trent Williams was born in Longview, Texas, and played high school football at Longview High School. He continued his football career at the University of Oklahoma, where he was an offensive lineman for three seasons. After graduating, Williams was selected fourth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team. He established himself as one of the league's premier left tackles before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, where he continues to excel as a key player. In 2019, Williams was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening form of cancer at the age of 30 but overcame the disease and returned to the NFL the next year.

Trey Sermon – RB, Indianapolis Colts (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Trey Sermon was born in Marietta, Georgia, and played high school football at Sprayberry High School. He continued his career at the University of Oklahoma, where he was a standout running back for three seasons. After transferring to Ohio State for his final year, Sermon had a notable season, leading to his selection in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers; he now plays for the Indianapolis Colts.

Mark Andrews – TE, Baltimore Ravens (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Mark Andrews was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, and played high school football at Desert Mountain High School. He continued his career at the University of Oklahoma, where he emerged as a standout tight end for three seasons. After graduating, Andrews was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, where he has become a key player.

Samaje Perine – RB, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Samaje Perine was born in Beaumont, Texas, and played high school football at John Horn High School. He continued his career at the University of Oklahoma, gaining national attention for his record-setting performances as a running back. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Perine was selected by the Washington Football Team in 2017, and he has since played for several teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins. He currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sterling Shepard – WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Sterling Shepard was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and played high school football at Heritage Hall High School. He continued his career at the University of Oklahoma, becoming a standout wide receiver for four seasons. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Shepard was selected by the New York Giants in 2016; he currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

James Winchester - TE, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

James Winchester was born and raised in Washington, Oklahoma, where he grew up a dedicated OU fan. He was a walk-on at the University of Oklahoma, where he served as the long snapper for the Sooners. After going undrafted in the NFL, Winchester signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 and has become an integral part of their special teams unit.

Blake Bell – TE, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Oklahoma)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Blake Bell was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, and played high school football at Bishop Carroll High School, where he excelled as a dual-threat quarterback and led his team to a state championship. He continued his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, initially playing quarterback before transitioning to tight end. Bell gained recognition for his versatility and strong performances, earning a spot in the NFL Draft. After graduating, he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015.

James Washington – WR, Free Agent (Oklahoma State University)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

James Washington was born in Stamford, Texas, and played high school football at the Stamford High School. He continued his career at the University of Oklahoma State, where he emerged as a standout wide receiver, earning multiple All-American honors. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Washington was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, and moved to the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

Tyreek Hill – WR, Miami Dolphins (Oklahoma State University)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Tyreek Hill was born in Pearson, Georgia, and played high school football at Coffee High School. He began his collegiate career at Oklahoma State University, where he showcased his explosive speed and playmaking ability before transferring to the University of West Alabama. After an impressive season, Hill declared for the NFL Draft and was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. During his time with the Chiefs, he established himself as one of the league's most dynamic wide receivers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and helping the team win Super Bowl LIV. Hill currently plays for the Miami Dolphins.

Chuba Hubbard – RB, Carolina Panthers (Oklahoma State University)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Chuba Hubbard was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and played high school football at Bev Facey Community High School. He continued his career at Oklahoma State University, where he gained national recognition as a standout running back, leading the NCAA in rushing yards in 2019. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Hubbard was selected by the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Teven Jenkins – OT, Chicago Bears (Oklahoma State University)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Teven Jenkins was born in Topeka, Kansas, and played high school football at Topeka High School. He continued his career at Oklahoma State University, where he developed into a standout offensive lineman. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Jenkins was selected by the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Tylan Wallace – WR, Baltimore Ravens (Oklahoma State University) Image Provided By: Associated Press

Tylan Wallace was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and played high school football at South Hills High School. He continued his career at Oklahoma State University, becoming a standout wide receiver and earning multiple All-Big 12 honors. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Wallace was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Justice Hill – RB, Baltimore Ravens (Oklahoma State University)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Justice Hill was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and played high school football at Booker T. Washington High School. He continued his career at Oklahoma State University, becoming a prominent running back known for his speed and agility. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Hill was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

Malcolm Rodriguez – LB, Detroit Lions (Oklahoma State University)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Malcolm Rodriguez was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and played high school football at Wagoner High School. He continued his career at Oklahoma State University and emerged as a standout linebacker, earning multiple All-Big 12 honors. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Rodriguez was selected by the Detroit Lions in 2022.

Emmanuel Ogbah – DE, Miami Dolphins (Oklahoma State University)

Emmanuel Ogbah was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to the United States, where he played high school football at George Bush High School in Texas. He continued his career at Oklahoma State University, where he developed into a dominant defensive end and earned All-American honors. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Ogbah was selected by the Cleveland Browns in 2016, and he has since played for several teams, currently the Miami Dolphins.

Zaven Collins – LB, Arizona Cardinals (University of Tulsa)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Zaven Collins was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and played high school football at Hominy High School. He continued his career at the University of Tulsa, where he became a standout linebacker and earned multiple accolades, including the Bednarik Award. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Collins was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Tyler Smith – OT, Dallas Cowboys (University of Tulsa)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Tyler Smith was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and played high school football at North Crowley High School. He continued his career at Tulsa University, where he developed into a standout offensive lineman. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Smith was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

Players from Oklahoma High Schools:

Josh Jacobs – RB, Green Bay Packers (McLain High School, Tulsa)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Josh Jacobs was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and played high school football at McLain High School, where he gained recognition as a standout running back. He continued his career at the University of Alabama, playing a key role in the team's success and showcasing his versatility. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Jacobs was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 and now plays for the Green Bay Packers.

Charlie Kolar – TE, Baltimore Ravens (Norman North High School, Norman)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Charlie Kolar was born in Norman, Oklahoma, and played high school football at Norman North High School, where he was a standout tight end, recording impressive stats that included more than 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season. He continued his career at Iowa State University, where he further showcased his skills and became one of the top tight ends in college football. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Kolar was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

Dax Hill – S, Cincinnati Bengals (Booker T. Washington High School, Tulsa)

Image Provided By: Associated Press

Dax Hill was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and played high school football at Booker T. Washington High School, where he was a standout safety and earned All-State honors. He continued his career at the University of Michigan, where he developed into one of the top defensive backs in college football. After declaring for the NFL Draft, Hill was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.