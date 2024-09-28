Jones Shuts Out Perry 29-0 Behind Strong Defense

Jones capitalized on early turnovers to secure a 29-0 victory over Perry on Friday night.

By: News 9

In the first quarter, with Perry facing 3rd-and-10 deep in their own territory, Jet Biby came up with a key interception for the Longhorns. Jones quickly turned the takeaway into points as quarterback Hansen broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run, followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

Late in the first half, Perry’s defense made a stand with an interception on 4th down at their own 31, but the Longhorns’ dominance continued as they rolled to a shutout win, moving to 29-0 by the final whistle.