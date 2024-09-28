Weatherford Beats Clinton 21-10

Friday, September 27th 2024, 11:16 pm
In a rivalry that never disappoints, Weatherford defeated Clinton 21-10 Friday night in the 100th edition of the Custer County Conflict. The Eagles, wearing a special patch for the milestone game, struck first with a quarterback sneak by Stone Chism.
Weatherford’s CJ Nickson, the No. 1 player in Oklahoma and an OU defensive line commit, showed his versatility with a big reception, setting up Nick Jett for a touchdown. Clinton responded with a field goal, making it 14-3, but Weatherford’s defense held strong despite a Zaedon Collins rushing touchdown that cut the lead to 14-10 at halftime.
In the end, Weatherford pulled away, securing the 21-10 victory, and evening the series over the last six years.
