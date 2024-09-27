Oklahoma Lawmakers Call For Investigation Into Child Abuse Allegations In DHS Care

A group of Oklahoma lawmakers is urging a state investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of children in the care of the Department of Human Services (DHS). The Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee sent a letter to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) requesting a thorough probe to hold the state agency accountable if the allegations were ignored.

“We need to go in, look, and turn these agencies upside down,” said Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane.

Rep. Humphrey expressed his concern over a seven-page report detailing years of abuse at the Tulsa Juvenile Justice Center.

“It's alarming, it's shocking,” he said.

The report, published by the nonprofit Oklahoma Appleseed Center, reveals serious issues, including medical neglect, sexual and physical abuse, and child trafficking at the center.

“I don't see how anybody could ignore that report,” Humphrey added.

The committee held an emergency meeting earlier this month to discuss the report’s findings.

“We're seeing them put kids in homes where they are being violated and abused, and DHS appears to know that and allows it to continue to happen,” he said.

The committee also reviewed a lawsuit involving allegations that employees at the center abused more than 20 children in their care. The accusations include rape, sexual abuse, exposure to illicit drugs brought in by staff, “fight clubs,” and overmedication.

“I think they do have a responsibility if they knew kids were being molested and took absolutely no action,” Humphrey said. “That’s what their job is, I think they bear some responsibility.”

The committee's vote empowers the OSBI to investigate reports of abuse at DHS, the Office of Juvenile Affairs, and the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth.

“We're not trying to dismantle DHS, we need DHS,” Humphrey said. “What I want is transparency. I want to know that we did the right thing.”

A rally is planned for Oct. 5 in front of the state Capitol to raise awareness about the issue.

In response, DHS released a statement saying:

﻿ “Oklahoma Human Services is an advocate for transparency and will fully cooperate with any investigation into the agency.”