Thunder Thursday: Fall Junior Dance Clinic

Thursday, September 26th 2024, 5:45 pm

By: News 9


Registration for the Oklahoma City Thunder Fall Junior Dance Clinic is now open. The clinic, scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27, is open to participants ages 5 to 17.

Participants will train with members of the O’City Crew and the Thunder Girls over two days, learning routines they will perform during halftime at the Thunder's home opener on Sunday, October 27.

No experience is required for participants.

The clinic will group participants by age, and each group will perform separately before coming together for the final halftime show.

