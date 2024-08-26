Edmond North High School Students, Community Members Protest After Student Told To Remove US Flag From Vehicle

Students at Edmond North High School have planned a demonstration Monday morning after a student was told to remove a US flag from his vehicle, despite statements from Edmond Public Schools saying the district's rule against flags on vehicles has nothing to do with patriotism, but rather safety.

-

Students at Edmond North High School and Edmond residents protested at the school on Monday after a student was told they could not fly the American flag on their truck.

After having gathered the attention of those from outside the district, including from State Superintendent Ryan Walters, parents of students at the school have received an email from Edmond Public Schools warning of Monday's planned flag demonstration

Edmond Public Schools has said in a statement that the district’s no flag policy is not about patriotism or the flag itself but about safety, but nevertheless, students at the school have planned a demonstration set to start around 7:30 a.m., but the exact details of what could happen during the protest are unknown.

The district said the streets that may be involved in the demonstration are four roads that surround the school campus: West Danforth Road, North Kelly Avenue, West Covell Road and Thomas Drive.

The email from the district said Edmond Police will be around campus helping with traffic flow, but the school's lateness policy will be adjusted if needed.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters spoke about the planned protest on News 9, saying he encourages student patriotism and will make sure first amendment rights are protected.

RELATED: Ryan Walters Comments On Edmond Student’s Flag Display, Current State Of Education Department

"We have seen parents across the state who are so tired of people, young people, being told to hate their country or not be proud of their country," Walters said. "We want our young people to be proud of our country. Sounds like a lot of patriotic students at the school, and we want to encourage them to show love for the country.”

The district said it plans for a normal learning day, but wants people to leave earlier if Edmond North High School is on their morning commute for Monday.