1 In Custody, Another Person Of Interest Identified After Pursuit Ends In Crash

A suspect is in custody, and a second person of interest has been identified after a pursuit ended in a crash in Warr Acres Wednesday morning.

By: News 9

Warr Acres Police say that officers received a flock alert on a stolen vehicle near Northwest 50th Street and Macarthur Boulevard and the vehicle took off through neighborhoods at speeds up to 80 mph.

Police say that the vehicle crashed near Northwest 58th Street. One suspect was taken into custody at that time, and police say a second person of interest has now also been identified in the incident. Both are under 18 years old.