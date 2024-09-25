Medical Minute: Addressing First Responders Mental Health

Wednesday, September 25th 2024, 12:23 pm
First responders, often the first on the scene in crises, face a growing mental health crisis themselves.
Assistant Fire Chief K.J. Watts, with 26 years of service, described the toll of constant trauma, including insomnia and anger issues.
30% of first responders experience mental health issues, with higher suicide rates than the general population.
Programs like Save A Warrior and service animals are offering support. Watts also founded The Phoenix Project, which financially aids nonprofits assisting first responders, encouraging them to seek help when needed.
