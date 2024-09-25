OKC Gears Up for Fiestas de Las Americas Parade with Selena Look-Alike Contest

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch welcomes Diana Sanches Dawson ahead of the Fiestas de Las Americas, a Hispanic cultural festival featuring a parade, artisan shops, and traditional food, among other attractions.

By: News 9

“It's an opportunity to celebrate our rich Hispanic culture,” Dawson said. “But also to invite people to come and celebrate with us, encouraging them to appreciate the culture.”

There are over 100 entries for the parade this year. Multiple school districts' high school band programs are participating, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will make an appearance as well.

The theme for this year's festival is “Como La Flor” by Selena, who is often referred to as the “Queen of Tejano music.” “We will be having a lip sync battle and a Selena look-alike contest just to commemorate the theme,” Dawson said. Selena is also featured on the event's T-shirts available on the Fiestas de Las Americas website.

The event happens Saturday, Sept. 28.