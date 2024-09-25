Wellness Wednesday: Preventing Falls

Leaders at the Oklahoma State Department of Health are working to educate Oklahoma's older residents on ways to not only prevent future falls, but also maintain a healthy lifestyle overall.

By: News 9

-

Falls are the leading cause of deaths among adults 65 years or older in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In Oklahoma alone, at least 16 older adults die from a fall injury every week, and about 150 are hospitalized.

Joining the News 9 team to share more information on ways to prevent and avoid fall-related injuries is Madelyn Maxwell, a project program coordinator from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

"Typical injuries we see if an older adult does sustain a fall is usually hip fractures, that accounts for about 90% of fall related injuries," Maxwell said. "But we also see just your normal, lacerations, bumps, bruises, sprains, but also what another big one is actually a psychological effect, and that's the fear of falling, which can actually make individuals lose their independence and some of their mobility as well."

Maxwell said a big way for older adults to prevent the risk of falling is making sure their home is safe, and free from objects or situation that could induce tripping or falling.

"Home safety is really important when it comes to falls, we know six out of every 10 falls do happen in the home, so we really want to make sure your home is safe," Maxwell said. "So those throw rugs, making sure they're secure with double sided tape, even command strips, or I even say maybe you don't have throw rugs in your house anymore, and just making sure you know your bathrooms are safe, your home is well lit and also wearing safe footwear as well."

Maxwell also said OSDH's Injury Prevention Service is an educational resource that can be used to keep Oklahomans more informed about the risks of falling, as well as what measures can be taken to prevent future falls. For more information on the Injury Prevention Service, click here.

Additionally, Maxwell said regular exercise can keep older adults healthy, and therefore less prone to falls.