Medicare Annual Enrollment Deadline Approaches

By: News 9

Medicare's annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, meaning Saturday is the deadline for Medicare beneficiaries to join, drop, or switch their coverage. Changes to coverage will take effect Jan. 1.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to evaluate their current plans and make any changes for the upcoming year. Coverage changes each year, so it is important to confirm that your doctors and prescriptions are still covered.