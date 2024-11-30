Open Medicare Enrollment Closes Soon In Oklahoma

Oklahomans have until December 7 to review and select their Medicare plans during the annual open enrollment period.

By: News 9

This period, which began on October 15, allows Medicare beneficiaries with Parts A and B to evaluate their current plans, compare options, and make changes for the upcoming year.

Why Enrollment Matters

"It's crucial to ensure your plan meets your needs," said Kelly McEver from Community Care of Oklahoma.

Provider networks and prescription coverage can change year-to-year, making it essential to confirm your doctors and medications are still covered.

Medicare Advantage Options

Medicare Advantage plans, also known as Part C, offer an all-in-one alternative to traditional Medicare by combining medical, drug, and additional benefits.

These plans simplify coverage and may include extra perks, but it’s important to check that your preferred providers are in-network.

Missed the Deadline? There's an 'Oops' Period

If you miss the December 7 deadline, a one-time opportunity to switch plans exists during the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period from January 1 to March 31. However, enrolling by December 7 ensures coverage begins on January 1.

How to Get Help

Seniors seeking guidance can consult a trusted insurance agent, contact carriers directly, or visit Medicare.gov. Community Care of Oklahoma also offers local support to help beneficiaries find the right plan.